Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $13.15 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

