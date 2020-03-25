Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $16.99 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

D stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

