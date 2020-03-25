Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,529 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.