Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,896 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.