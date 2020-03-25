Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.