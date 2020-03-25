Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,783 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

