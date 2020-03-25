Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

