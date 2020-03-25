Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Nomura dropped their price target on Lam Research from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

