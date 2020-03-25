Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LAMR opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

