Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $12,492.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034398 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

