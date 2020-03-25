Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 722.60 ($9.51).

LRE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

LRE traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 603.50 ($7.94). The stock had a trading volume of 632,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 727.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

