Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 911.33 ($11.99).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON LAND traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 600.40 ($7.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -14.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 835.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 898.92. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.