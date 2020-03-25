Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. CSFB decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.30.

Shares of LB traded up C$3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,108. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.34.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.0761112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

