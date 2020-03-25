Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 44,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

