Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 166,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

