Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,965,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Lear by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lear by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Lear by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

