Lee M. Tillman Purchases 56,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 45,433,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,433,924. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

