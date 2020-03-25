LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.98 ($136.02).

FRA:LEG traded up €1.66 ($1.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €98.44 ($114.47). 391,921 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.83.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

