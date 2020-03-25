LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $65,132. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 42,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $702.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

