Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXE. National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.86.

CVE:LXE traded down C$265,030.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.27. 388,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

