Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Liberty Global worth $44,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

