Liberum Capital Cuts Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 210

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s current price.

FAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LON FAN opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The stock has a market cap of $303.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.93.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

