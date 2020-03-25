Liberum Capital Downgrades Mears Group (LON:MER) to Hold

Mears Group (LON:MER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 450 ($5.92). Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MER. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON MER traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 67,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.18. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

