Liberum Capital Downgrades Mitie Group (LON:MTO) to Hold

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 230 ($3.03). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.80 ($2.14).

Shares of LON:MTO traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.25 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 799,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

