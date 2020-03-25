Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,285.64 ($56.38).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,062 ($27.12) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,528.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,503.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

