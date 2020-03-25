Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 108.90 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

