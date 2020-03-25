Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630 ($8.29).

Shares of LON:SMP opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539 ($7.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.07. The company has a market cap of $716.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.54.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0001036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 17,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £81,827.72 ($107,639.73). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

