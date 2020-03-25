Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SLP opened at GBX 34.04 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.84.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

