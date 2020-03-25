Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Wednesday. CLS has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $677.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

In other news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt acquired 188,020 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £298,951.80 ($393,254.14). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 495,635 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,928.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

