Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 206 ($2.71) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price (up from GBX 215 ($2.83)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.77 ($2.90).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 123.85 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

In other news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

