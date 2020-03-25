Liberum Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of LON MGNS opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.07) on Wednesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,720.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,492.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total transaction of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.