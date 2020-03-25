LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $704,846.21 and $2,219.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

