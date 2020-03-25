Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,646,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,859,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. 23,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,300. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

