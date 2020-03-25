Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Acquires $75,000.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

Kevin James Kooman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 45,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

