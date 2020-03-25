Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.65 ($233.32).

LIN traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €156.15 ($181.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52-week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €177.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €181.07.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

