Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 7,806,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -655.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

