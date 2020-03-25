Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

