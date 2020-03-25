LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 174,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

