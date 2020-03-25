LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 163,677 Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Macerich as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,365 shares of company stock worth $1,749,180. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 466,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.