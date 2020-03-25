LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 393.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 21,407,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,734,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

