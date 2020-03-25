LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Ryanair as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ryanair by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ryanair stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 103,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

