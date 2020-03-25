LMR Partners LLP Has $10.03 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $17.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,323. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

