LMR Partners LLP Has $5.68 Million Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 949.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,220 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.15% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

SAGE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,329. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.60.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.