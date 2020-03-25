LMR Partners LLP Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,890 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

MLCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 215,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

