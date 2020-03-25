LMR Partners LLP Has $7.39 Million Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,333 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Amarin worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 5,213,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,391. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

