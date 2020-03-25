LMR Partners LLP Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 97,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $4,010,134.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Shares of APO traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 433,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

