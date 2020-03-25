LMR Partners LLP Invests $5.62 Million in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

