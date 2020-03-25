LMR Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $10.94 on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 7,018,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

