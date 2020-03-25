LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,289 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Nomura worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 3,406.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $6,907,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 347,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,950. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

