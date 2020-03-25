LMR Partners LLP Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

